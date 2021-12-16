Presidential hopeful Isko Moreno visits Antipolo City

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Taking photos with Halalan 2022 presidential hopeful Isko Moreno Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 16 2021 09:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People take photos of Manila mayor and Halalan 2022 presidential hopeful Isko Moreno Domagoso during his visit to the CMA Market in Antipolo City on Thursday. Domagoso said if he wins the presidency, he would invest in technology to strengthen the country’s disaster preparedness and response as Typhoon Odette batters parts of the country. Halalan 2022: Isko nanawagang dagdagan ang gamit, gamot para sa COVID-19 response 'Money will stay': Isko Moreno opposes defunding NTF-ELCAC Read More: Halalan 2022 Isko Moreno Isko Moreno Domagoso Antipolo City CMA Market /news/12/16/21/typhoon-odette-hammers-northern-bohol/video/entertainment/12/16/21/balik-trabaho-ni-angelica-panganiban-suportado-ng-bf/video/news/12/16/21/isko-gamot-kagamitan-para-sa-covid-response-dagdagan/news/12/16/21/up-history-dept-slams-heroes-removal-from-p1000-bill/news/12/16/21/fact-check-did-bsp-issue-a-redesigned-p500-banknote