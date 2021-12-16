Home  >  News

Taking photos with Halalan 2022 presidential hopeful Isko Moreno

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 16 2021 09:48 PM

Presidential hopeful Isko Moreno visits Antipolo City

People take photos of Manila mayor and Halalan 2022 presidential hopeful Isko Moreno Domagoso during his visit to the CMA Market in Antipolo City on Thursday. Domagoso said if he wins the presidency, he would invest in technology to strengthen the country’s disaster preparedness and response as Typhoon Odette batters parts of the country. 

