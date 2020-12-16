Home > News MULTIMEDIA QC parish celebrates community Simbang Gabi Masses Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 16 2020 10:07 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Claretian Parish Priest Educ Apungan leads the first Simbang Gabi Mass at the Forestry Community, Barangay Central District in Quezon City on Wednesday. The Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish held Simbang Gabi Masses in different communities within the parish to complement the Mass celebrated in the parish church given the 30 percent capacity imposed by the Inter-Agency Task Force guideline in religious gatherings. Read More: COVID-19 Simbang Gabi Claret Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Quezon City multimedia multimedia photo /news/12/16/20/vaccine-firms-yet-to-apply-for-emergency-use-in-ph-says-fda/news/12/16/20/recto-files-bayanihan-3-bill-seeks-faster-recovery-from-covid-19-calamities/news/12/16/20/baclaran-church-napuno-sa-unang-simbang-gabi-ng-2020/business/12/16/20/french-and-russian-trolls-duke-it-out-in-central-africa-election-facebook-says/business/12/16/20/twitter-to-shut-down-streaming-app-periscope