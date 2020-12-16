MULTIMEDIA

QC parish celebrates community Simbang Gabi Masses

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Claretian Parish Priest Educ Apungan leads the first Simbang Gabi Mass at the Forestry Community, Barangay Central District in Quezon City on Wednesday. The Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish held Simbang Gabi Masses in different communities within the parish to complement the Mass celebrated in the parish church given the 30 percent capacity imposed by the Inter-Agency Task Force guideline in religious gatherings.