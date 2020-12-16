MULTIMEDIA

Looking through the glass

Lisa Marie David, Reuters

A child peeks through a popcorn stand while people can be seen in the background at a park in Baseco compound in Manila on Wednesday, a few days before Christmas. The Department of Health warned Wednesday that COVID-19 cases in the capital region could reach as high as 4,000 a day if pandemic protocols such as physical distancing and mask wearing are not followed.