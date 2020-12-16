Home > News MULTIMEDIA Looking through the glass Lisa Marie David, Reuters Posted at Dec 16 2020 11:51 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A child peeks through a popcorn stand while people can be seen in the background at a park in Baseco compound in Manila on Wednesday, a few days before Christmas. The Department of Health warned Wednesday that COVID-19 cases in the capital region could reach as high as 4,000 a day if pandemic protocols such as physical distancing and mask wearing are not followed. Peligro sa Pasko: COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila could rise to 4,000 a day – research PH logs 1,156 add'l COVID-19 cases, Davao City tops anew among areas with new infections Read More: popcorn child Baseco compound Manila multimedia multimedia photos /video/news/12/16/20/valenzuela-lifts-suspension-of-nlex-operators-business-permit/video/news/12/16/20/senators-discuss-cost-of-inoculating-at-least-60-percent-of-ph-population-vs-covid-19/video/news/12/16/20/locsin-bares-supposed-foiled-deal-for-10-m-doses-of-pfizers-vaccine/news/12/16/20/hospitals-urged-to-allot-more-beds-ventilators-for-possible-urge-in-covid-cases-during-holidays/video/life/12/16/20/throwback-inilibing-ng-buhay