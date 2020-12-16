MULTIMEDIA

First Simbang Gabi Mass in Tondo amid COVID-19 pandemic

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Catholic devotees observe health protocols as they attend the first Simbang Gabi (Misa De Gallo) Mass at the Archdiocesan Shrine of the Sto. Niño de Tondo in Manila on Wednesday. The Catholic Bishop Conference of the Philippines issued guidelines that allows churches to adjust Mass schedules and celebration of Masses in open areas to accommodate more churchgoers to attend the nine-day novena as part of the annual Christmas tradition.