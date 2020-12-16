Home > News MULTIMEDIA First Simbang Gabi Mass in Tondo amid COVID-19 pandemic Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 16 2020 08:44 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Catholic devotees observe health protocols as they attend the first Simbang Gabi (Misa De Gallo) Mass at the Archdiocesan Shrine of the Sto. Niño de Tondo in Manila on Wednesday. The Catholic Bishop Conference of the Philippines issued guidelines that allows churches to adjust Mass schedules and celebration of Masses in open areas to accommodate more churchgoers to attend the nine-day novena as part of the annual Christmas tradition. Church backs Simbang Gabi, novena Masses in gyms, other venues Read More: COVID-19 Christmas Day health protocols Archdiocesan Shrine of the Sto. Niño de Tondo Manila multimedia multimedia photo /news/12/16/20/duterte-eo-on-border-security-entails-submitting-passenger-flight-personal-info/business/12/16/20/saudi-cuts-spending-as-2020-budget-deficit-soars-due-to-pandemic-oil-woes/overseas/12/16/20/canada-inks-deal-to-accelerate-deliveries-of-moderna-vaccine-amid-second-wave-surge/business/12/16/20/gmail-service-disrupted-in-new-google-mishap/business/12/16/20/bus-operators-urge-govt-to-waive-fees-ahead-of-operation-resumption