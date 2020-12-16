MULTIMEDIA

A factory for search warrants?

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A police officer speaks with protesters as they picket outside the Quezon City Regional Trial Court on Wednesday, calling out the alleged connivance of executive judge Cecilyn Burgos-Villavert and PNP Chief Debold Sinas in issuing several search warrants that lead to the arrests of several activists. The group denounced the arrests of 6 unionists and a journalist on separate venues on Human Rights Day.