MULTIMEDIA

A factory for search warrants?

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 16 2020 01:26 PM

A police officer speaks with protesters as they picket outside the Quezon City Regional Trial Court on Wednesday, calling out the alleged connivance of executive judge Cecilyn Burgos-Villavert and PNP Chief Debold Sinas in issuing several search warrants that lead to the arrests of several activists. The group denounced the arrests of 6 unionists and a journalist on separate venues on Human Rights Day.

Read More:
Quezon City Regional Trial Court
Cecilyn Burgos-Villavert
Kilusang Mayo Uno
search warrant factory
multimedia
multimedia photo