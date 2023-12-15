MULTIMEDIA

Ready to head home

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Commuters find rides in front of the Manila City Hall on Friday, the second day of a transport group’s strike as they protest against the looming deadline for the consolidation of public utility vehicles. The Department of Transportation on the same day dismissed warnings of a possible ‘transport crisis,’ saying the government is ready to address possible concerns that may arise, particularly on areas with low consolidation rates.