Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Ready to head home

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 15 2023 09:59 PM

Ready to head home

Commuters find rides in front of the Manila City Hall on Friday, the second day of a transport group’s strike as they protest against the looming deadline for the consolidation of public utility vehicles. The Department of Transportation on the same day dismissed warnings of a possible ‘transport crisis,’ saying the government is ready to address possible concerns that may arise, particularly on areas with low consolidation rates. 

Read More:  commuters   transport strike   PUV   PUV modernization  