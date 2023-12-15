MULTIMEDIA

'Duterte pa rin' for these supporters

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Supporters of former President Rodrigo Duterte gather at the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office on Friday during a hearing on the grave threats complaint earlier filed by ACT Teachers Party-list Rep. France Castro. Duterte skipped the probe again, with his lawyers instead submitting his counter-affidavit that he subscribed before a prosecutor in Davao City, according to Castro.