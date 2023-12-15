Home > News MULTIMEDIA 'Duterte pa rin' for these supporters Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 15 2023 05:45 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Supporters of former President Rodrigo Duterte gather at the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office on Friday during a hearing on the grave threats complaint earlier filed by ACT Teachers Party-list Rep. France Castro. Duterte skipped the probe again, with his lawyers instead submitting his counter-affidavit that he subscribed before a prosecutor in Davao City, according to Castro. Duterte skips grave threats probe for a 2nd time Read More: Rodrigo Duterte France Castro Duterte grave threats Castro grave threats /news/12/15/23/suspects-in-missing-sabungeros-case-granted-bail-doj-official/entertainment/12/15/23/maymay-bini-bgyo-sing-extended-abs-cbn-xmas-id/video/business/12/15/23/economist-says-bsp-may-cut-rates-in-second-half-of-2024/sports/12/15/23/m5-akosidogie-turns-emotional-as-he-looks-back-on-renejays-career/sports/12/15/23/pvl-sisi-rondina-vows-to-fight-back-in-game-2