Students protest against HB 6486

Students say no to mandatory NCTSP

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Student protesters hold a marching protest denouncing the National Citizens Service Training Program (NCSTP) or House Bill 6486 in front of UST in Manila on Thursday. The bill which was recently approved on second reading requires tertiary education students to undergo the NCSTP, while the Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) will be optional.