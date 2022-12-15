Students protest against HB 6486

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Students say no to mandatory NCTSP George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 15 2022 07:16 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Student protesters hold a marching protest denouncing the National Citizens Service Training Program (NCSTP) or House Bill 6486 in front of UST in Manila on Thursday. The bill which was recently approved on second reading requires tertiary education students to undergo the NCSTP, while the Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) will be optional. Read More: House Bill 6486 National Citizens Service Training Program Reserve Officers Training Corps NCTSP ROTC protest /news/12/15/22/prayer-vigil-isinagawa-para-sa-35-nawawalang-sabungero/entertainment/12/15/22/vice-ganda-on-unkabogable-brand-saying-no-to-drama/life/12/15/22/ramen-keisuke-opens-2nd-branch-in-ph/news/12/15/22/mga-deboto-ikinatuwa-ang-mas-maluwag-na-protocols/news/12/15/22/lto-nabs-fixers-including-own-employee-as-alleged-cohort