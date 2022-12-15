MULTIMEDIA

Chinese bank's environmental policy scored

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Climate campaigners hold a protest in Makati City Thursday against the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank’s (AIIB) continued support for gas projects. The groups urged the Chinese government, the bank's largest shareholder and bearer of the AIIB presidency, to reconsider the bank's new environmental policy which contains false solutions to the climate crisis, and instead focus on renewable energy.