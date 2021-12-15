Odette slightly intensifies, forecast to make landfall

MULTIMEDIA

Severe tropical storm Odette slightly intensifies, moves west northwestward

Image courtesy of US NOAA-RAMBB

Severe tropical storm Odette traverses over the Philippine area of responsibility as it moves west northwestward at 25 km/h with maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h near the center in this image by Himawari-8 satellite on Wednesday morning. The center of Odette, which is estimated based on all available data at 735 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, is forecast to make landfall in the vicinity of Caraga or Eastern Visayas on December 16 afternoon or evening according to PAGASA.