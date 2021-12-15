Cessna plane crashes in Alaminos, Pangasinan

Home > News MULTIMEDIA 1 dead in Cessna plane crash in Pangasinan Photo courtesy of BFP-Alaminos City Posted at Dec 15 2021 03:31 PM | Updated as of Dec 15 2021 04:47 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the Bureau of Fire Protection check a site where a Cessna 152 aircraft with body number RP-C8202 of Fly Fast Aviation Academy crash landed in Alaminos, Pangasinan on Wednesday morning. The pilot-in-command was reported killed, while the student pilot was brought to a nearby hospital to receive medical treatment, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines. 1 dead as training plane crashes off Alaminos, Pangasinan Read More: Cessna 152 aircraft plane crash Sual Alaminos Pangasinan Cessna plane accident /news/12/15/21/govt-begins-second-run-of-national-vaccination-days/sports/12/15/21/mobile-legends-blacklist-wants-to-beat-rrq/overseas/12/15/21/german-police-foil-anti-vaxxer-murder-plot/news/12/15/21/senate-ratifies-bicam-report-on-p5-t-2022-budget/business/12/15/21/biktima-ng-bdo-hack-dehado-umano-sa-quitclaim