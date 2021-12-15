Cessna plane crashes in Alaminos, Pangasinan

MULTIMEDIA

1 dead in Cessna plane crash in Pangasinan

Photo courtesy of BFP-Alaminos City

Members of the Bureau of Fire Protection check a site where a Cessna 152 aircraft with body number RP-C8202 of Fly Fast Aviation Academy crash landed in Alaminos, Pangasinan on Wednesday morning. The pilot-in-command was reported killed, while the student pilot was brought to a nearby hospital to receive medical treatment, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.