Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

1 dead in Cessna plane crash in Pangasinan

Photo courtesy of BFP-Alaminos City

Posted at Dec 15 2021 03:31 PM | Updated as of Dec 15 2021 04:47 PM

Cessna plane crashes in Alaminos, Pangasinan

Members of the Bureau of Fire Protection check a site where a Cessna 152 aircraft with body number RP-C8202 of Fly Fast Aviation Academy crash landed in  Alaminos, Pangasinan on Wednesday morning. The pilot-in-command was reported killed, while the student pilot was brought to a nearby hospital to receive medical treatment, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines. 

Read More:  Cessna 152 aircraft   plane crash   Sual   Alaminos   Pangasinan   Cessna plane   accident  