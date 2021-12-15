2nd round of Bayanihan Bakunahan kicks off

MULTIMEDIA

Bayanihan Bakunahan returns for 2nd round of mass COVID-19 vaccinations

Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

A health worker prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a cinema turned into a temporary vaccination site in San Juan City on Wednesday during the first day of the government’s second round of Bayanihan Bakunahan. The government has deferred the mass vaccination program in 11 regions to Dec. 20 to 22 due to Typhoon Odette.