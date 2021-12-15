2nd round of Bayanihan Bakunahan kicks off

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Bayanihan Bakunahan returns for 2nd round of mass COVID-19 vaccinations Eloisa Lopez, Reuters Posted at Dec 15 2021 05:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A health worker prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a cinema turned into a temporary vaccination site in San Juan City on Wednesday during the first day of the government’s second round of Bayanihan Bakunahan. The government has deferred the mass vaccination program in 11 regions to Dec. 20 to 22 due to Typhoon Odette. DOH reports 237 new COVID-19 cases, 100 deaths Mga lalawigan posibleng tahakin ng bagyong Odette, naghahanda na Read More: coronavirus COVID19 coronavirus vaccine COVID19 vaccine Bayanihan Bakunahan Bayanihan Bakunahan 2nd round Odette PH /news/12/15/21/doctors-blast-senators-for-passing-vape-bill/sports/12/15/21/pba-players-delighted-to-see-fans-return/news/12/15/21/typhoon-odette-barrels-toward-caraga-region/news/12/15/21/govt-begins-second-run-of-national-vaccination-days/sports/12/15/21/mobile-legends-blacklist-wants-to-beat-rrq