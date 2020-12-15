MULTIMEDIA

DOH inspects LRT-1 health protocols implementation

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Health Secretary Fransisco Duque III, along with Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano and Light Rail Manila Corporation President & CEO Juan Alfonso, inspect physical distancing and other minimum health protocols to curb the spread of COVID-19, at the LRT-1 Taft Station on Tuesday. The Department of Health recorded 1,135 new infections on Tuesday, the 16th day that additional cases are fewer than 2,000, while the number of recoveries rose to 418,867.