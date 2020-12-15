Home > News MULTIMEDIA Cleaning Manila's main highway Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 15 2020 03:23 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Street cleaners from the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) wipe the railings along the Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue (EDSA)- Kamuning flyover in Quezon City on Tuesday. The recent Social Weather Station survey showed that only 16 percent of Filipino families consider themselves not poor, while 48 percent rated themselves poor and 36 percent as borderline poor. Only 16 percent of Filipino families say they are not poor: SWS Read More: MMDA streetsweepers economy SWS survey street cleaners Metro Manila street cleaners Metro Manila cleaning multimedia multimedia photo /sports/12/15/20/nfl-action-jackson-rescues-ravens-as-browns-lose-thriller/news/12/15/20/philippines-doh-on-sinovac-china-vaccine-covid19-coronavirus-manufacturer-bribery/sports/12/15/20/mma-team-lakay-stars-keeping-close-watch-on-tynanes-gafurov-bout/news/12/15/20/duterte-youth-party-files-bill-reimposing-anti-subversion-law/life/12/15/20/mimiyuuuh-shares-favorite-christmas-memory-selling-clothes-in-baclaran