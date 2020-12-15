Cleaning Manila's main highway

Home  >  News

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Dec 15 2020

Street cleaners from the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) wipe the railings along the Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue (EDSA)- Kamuning flyover in Quezon City on Tuesday. The recent Social Weather Station survey showed that only 16 percent of Filipino families consider themselves not poor, while 48 percent rated themselves poor and 36 percent as borderline poor. 

 

