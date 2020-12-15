Home > News MULTIMEDIA Putting the finishing touches Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 15 2020 08:12 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Volunteer artist Ferdie Espeleta puts the finishing touches on a Nativity Scene or Belen at the St. Joseph Parish Church in Las Piñas City in time for Simbang Gabi on Tuesday. Churches in the country are set to begin the devotional nine-day series of Masses beginning Tuesday night for the anticipated Mass or Wednesday early morning for the dawn Mass. Mga simbahan handa na sa Simbang Gabi Filipinos will receive same blessing when attending online Simbang Gabi: bishop Read More: Christmas Nativity scene Belen St. Joseph Parish chruch Simbang Gabi /news/12/15/20/mga-jeepney-driver-binigyan-ng-pang-noche-buena/video/entertainment/12/15/20/abs-cbn-christmas-special-magsisilbing-fundraising-show/news/12/15/20/alamin-deadline-sa-pagproseso-ng-hazard-pay-special-allowance-ng-health-workers/news/12/15/20/recto-huwag-na-magtipid-turukan-ng-covid-19-vaccine-lahat-ng-may-gusto/business/12/15/20/109-million-filipinos-lost-jobs-had-lower-incomes-due-to-covid-19-pandemic-ilo