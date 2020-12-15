MULTIMEDIA

Putting the finishing touches

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Volunteer artist Ferdie Espeleta puts the finishing touches on a Nativity Scene or Belen at the St. Joseph Parish Church in Las Piñas City in time for Simbang Gabi on Tuesday. Churches in the country are set to begin the devotional nine-day series of Masses beginning Tuesday night for the anticipated Mass or Wednesday early morning for the dawn Mass.