Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

PH deports suspected Chinese human traffickers

Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP

Posted at Dec 14 2023 05:23 PM

PH deports suspected Chinese human traffickers

A policeman walks past Chinese nationals on a bus ahead of their deportation after they were detained in a raid on a suspected sex trafficking and online scam operation in Pasay on Friday. Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese and Filipino nationals were among the nearly 600 people found inside a compound during the operation in October. 

Read More:  Chinese traffickers   deported Chinese   Chinese   sex trafficking   human trafficking   online scam  