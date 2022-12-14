P500 for 'Noche Buena'?

MULTIMEDIA

Moms try P500 'Noche Buena' challenge

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Members of labor group Kilusang Mayo Uno hold a ‘Noche Buena’ challenge at Nepa-Q Mart in Quezon City on Wednesday, in response to the recently released P500 Noche Buena list by the Department of Trade and Industry.

Mothers who participated in the challenge said they spent more than P500 to complete the items on DTI’s suggested Noche Buena package. The mothers raised concern on the government's alleged inaction to address rising prices of commodities.