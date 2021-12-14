Zambales COVID-19 vaccination continues

Home  >  News

Vaccination against COVID-19 continues in Zambales as year end nears

Jun Dumaguing, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 14 2021 07:51 PM

Barangay health worker Belinda Sulit checks the blood pressure of a resident at a tribal village in Kanaynayan, Castillejos, Zambales on Tuesday during a pre-screening for the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccination drive is part of the government’s efforts to reach out to far-flung areas in the country to inoculate a majority of the population by year’s end.

