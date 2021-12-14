Zambales COVID-19 vaccination continues

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Vaccination against COVID-19 continues in Zambales as year end nears Jun Dumaguing, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 14 2021 07:51 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Barangay health worker Belinda Sulit checks the blood pressure of a resident at a tribal village in Kanaynayan, Castillejos, Zambales on Tuesday during a pre-screening for the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccination drive is part of the government’s efforts to reach out to far-flung areas in the country to inoculate a majority of the population by year’s end. Philippines posts 0.9 pct COVID positivity rate, 235 new cases Read More: coronavirus COVID19 coronavirus vaccine COVID19 vaccine Zambales tribal village COVID-19 regions regional news /news/12/15/21/odette-slightly-intensifies-nearing-typhoon-level/overseas/12/15/21/uk-to-remove-all-countries-from-covid-travel-red-list/sports/12/15/21/nba-lakers-cancel-practice-4-nets-in-covid-protocol/business/12/15/21/global-hotel-cancellations-up-amid-omicron-trend-shows/spotlight/12/15/21/bigger-lgu-budget-ok-but-senate-bets-want-oversight