Zambales COVID-19 vaccination continues

Vaccination against COVID-19 continues in Zambales as year end nears

Jun Dumaguing, ABS-CBN News

Barangay health worker Belinda Sulit checks the blood pressure of a resident at a tribal village in Kanaynayan, Castillejos, Zambales on Tuesday during a pre-screening for the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccination drive is part of the government’s efforts to reach out to far-flung areas in the country to inoculate a majority of the population by year’s end.