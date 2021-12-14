Home  >  News

Cleaning the manger

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 14 2021 02:29 PM

Keeping the Nativity set clean

A park worker cleans the Nativity set at Rizal Park on Tuesday. Filipinos have been busy preparing with 11 days left before Christmas Day.

