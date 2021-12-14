Keeping the Nativity set clean

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Cleaning the manger Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 14 2021 02:29 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A park worker cleans the Nativity set at Rizal Park on Tuesday. Filipinos have been busy preparing with 11 days left before Christmas Day. Read More: Christmas Rizal Park Nativity set /sports/12/14/21/mobile-legends-blacklist-avenges-vs-onic-id-for-m3-survival/sports/12/14/21/pba-plenty-of-room-to-grow-for-ginebra-says-cone/sports/12/14/21/nba-nuggets-survive-jokics-ejection-hold-off-wizards/entertainment/12/14/21/f4-thailand-boys-over-flowers-to-stream-on-iwanttfc-abs-cbn-platforms/sports/12/14/21/nba-porzingis-leads-mavs-to-big-win-over-hornets