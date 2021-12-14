Early evacuation as new storm nears

MULTIMEDIA
Salcedo, Eastern Samar residents prepare for Rai
Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 14 2021 03:01 PM
Residents of Barangay Palanas, Salcedo, Eastern Samar move to safer ground Tuesday morning, in preparation for the possible impact of severe tropical storm “Rai”. The center of severe tropical storm “Rai” is currently located 1,165 km East of Mindanao and is forecast to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility between Tuesday afternoon or evening.
