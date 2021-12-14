Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Salcedo, Eastern Samar residents prepare for Rai

Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 14 2021 03:01 PM

Early evacuation as new storm nears

Residents of Barangay Palanas, Salcedo, Eastern Samar move to safer ground Tuesday morning, in preparation for the possible impact of severe tropical storm “Rai”. The center of severe tropical storm “Rai” is currently located 1,165 km East of Mindanao and is forecast to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility between Tuesday afternoon or evening.


 

