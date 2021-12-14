Duterte withdraws 2022 senate candidacy

MULTIMEDIA

Duterte cancels #Halalan2022 senate candidacy

Handout, Office of the President-Events Management Cluster via AFP

This handout photo taken on Tuesday and released by the Office of the President-Events Management Cluster shows Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte displaying a document of his withdrawal as candidate for the senate in the May 2022 elections, at the Commission on Elections office in Manila, while Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea (right) looks on. The development came hours after long-time close aid Sen. Bong Go formally dropped out of the presidential race, leaving the administration without an anointed successor.