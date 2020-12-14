Home  >  News

Santa's treat to motorists

Dec 14 2020

Pasay City Traffic enforcer Ramiro Hinojas, donning a Santa Claus costume, directs the traffic at the corner of EDSA extension and Macapagal Boulevard in Pasay City on Monday. The number coding scheme remains suspended since Metro Manila was placed under community quarantine, while the truck ban was enforced again in the capital starting December 14, according to MMDA.

