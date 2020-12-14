Home > News MULTIMEDIA Santa’s treat to motorists ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 14 2020 04:09 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Pasay City Traffic enforcer Ramiro Hinojas, donning a Santa Claus costume, directs the traffic at the corner of EDSA extension and Macapagal Boulevard in Pasay City on Monday. The number coding scheme remains suspended since Metro Manila was placed under community quarantine, while the truck ban was enforced again in the capital starting December 14, according to MMDA. Ilang truck humabol pa ng biyahe sa pagsisimula ng truck ban Mabigat na daloy ng trapiko, 'di dapat isisi sa mga truck: grupo Read More: Santa Claus EDSA Macapagal Avenue Pasay City traffic Metro Manila traffic /news/12/14/20/covid-19-cases-in-ph-breach-450000-as-country-logs-1339-new-infections/life/12/14/20/christmas-2020-gift-ideas-for-the-beauty-enthusiast/news/12/14/20/sc-urged-to-investigate-qc-judge-others-amid-series-of-arrests-of-activists/sports/12/14/20/us-ncaa-remy-martins-game-winner-lifts-arizona-state-over-grand-canyon/life/12/14/20/ivana-alawi-raffy-tulfo-top-yahoo-searches-in-ph-for-2020