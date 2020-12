MULTIMEDIA

MMDA implements total truck ban in EDSA

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) personnel flag down container trucks making their way to the Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue (EDSA) in Pasay area on Monday. MMDA implemented the total truck ban along EDSA 24/7 starting December 14 to address heavy traffic in Metro Manila during the Holiday season.