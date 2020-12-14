MULTIMEDIA

In a little shack

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Michelle Fuentes, 47, a handicraft vendor places little figurine characters in a traditional Nativity diorama, or "Belen," for sale to customers at the Quezon Bridge in Manila on Monday. Small vendors like Fuentes are missing the brisk sales during the holiday because of the restrictions on movement of people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.