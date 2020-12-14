Home > News MULTIMEDIA In a little shack Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 14 2020 09:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Michelle Fuentes, 47, a handicraft vendor places little figurine characters in a traditional Nativity diorama, or "Belen," for sale to customers at the Quezon Bridge in Manila on Monday. Small vendors like Fuentes are missing the brisk sales during the holiday because of the restrictions on movement of people amid the COVID-19 pandemic. DTI launches online platform for farmers, MSMEs; appeals to Pinoys to buy local Read More: Christmas coronavirus COVID19 decoration vendor Quezon Bridge pandemic Belen Nativity /news/12/14/20/philippines-expands-avigan-trial-to-include-more-covid-19-patients/video/entertainment/12/14/20/vilma-santos-excited-sa-engagement-nina-luis-jessy/video/sports/12/14/20/thirdy-ravena-gumaling-na-sa-covid-19/life/12/14/20/watch-vice-gandas-surprise-tour-of-karla-estradas-home/news/12/14/20/magtataho-timbog-sa-umanoy-pagnanakaw-sa-kostumer-ng-karinderya