Groups urge release of 'Human Rights Day 7'

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Family members of activists nabbed in separate operations last Dec. 10 are joined by human rights defenders in denouncing the arrests and red-tagging of the so-called "Human Rights Day 7" during a press conference at the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City on Monday. The apprehension of a journalist and trade unionists, allegedly for illegal possession of firearms and explosives, happened on Human Rights Day.



