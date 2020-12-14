Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Groups urge release of 'Human Rights Day 7'

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 14 2020 02:34 PM

Groups urge release of 'Human Rights Day 7'


Family members of activists nabbed in separate operations last Dec. 10 are joined by human rights defenders in denouncing the arrests and red-tagging of the so-called "Human Rights Day 7" during a press conference at the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City on Monday. The apprehension of a journalist and trade unionists, allegedly for illegal possession of firearms and explosives, happened on Human Rights Day.


 

Read More:  Human Rights Day 7   human rights advocates   red-tagging     