Home > News MULTIMEDIA Groups urge release of 'Human Rights Day 7' Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 14 2020 02:34 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Family members of activists nabbed in separate operations last Dec. 10 are joined by human rights defenders in denouncing the arrests and red-tagging of the so-called "Human Rights Day 7" during a press conference at the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City on Monday. The apprehension of a journalist and trade unionists, allegedly for illegal possession of firearms and explosives, happened on Human Rights Day. Rights body urges PNP to address 'doubts of anomalous arrests' Arrests of journalist, trade union organizer on human rights day aimed at striking fear: NUPL Read More: Human Rights Day 7 human rights advocates red-tagging /entertainment/12/14/20/misis-na-jay-r-na-si-micah-javier-nagselos-noon-kay-kyla/sports/12/14/20/nba-kevin-durant-scores-15-in-first-game-in-18-months/sports/12/14/20/ever-improving-kai-sotto-wants-to-be-like-pau-gasol/sports/12/14/20/thirdy-ravena-set-to-play-in-japan-leagues-all-star-game/news/12/14/20/children-could-still-be-silent-spreaders-of-covid-19-doctor-warns