A month since being set free

Home > News MULTIMEDIA De Lima, supporters attend thanksgiving Mass Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 13 2023 03:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Bishop Honesto Ongtioco greets former Sen. Leila de Lima after a thanksgiving Mass at the Cubao Cathedral in Quezon City on December 13, 2023. De Lima celebrated her first month of freedom after the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court granted her bail petition on the last of three drug cases against her. De Lima allowed to post bail Read More: Leila De Lima Diocese of Cubao Bishop Honesto Ongtioco thanksgiving Mass /news/12/13/23/list-firecrackers-prohibited-by-law/business/12/13/23/neda-confident-ph-will-hit-6-pct-growth-target-for-2023/sports/12/13/23/chris-koon-to-return-to-ateneo-for-final-uaap-season/news/12/13/23/lakas-cmd-gains-more-members-from-pdp-laban-nup/news/12/13/23/mmda-intensifies-road-clearing-ops-ahead-of-mmff-parade