A month since being set free

MULTIMEDIA

De Lima, supporters attend thanksgiving Mass

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Bishop Honesto Ongtioco greets former Sen. Leila de Lima after a thanksgiving Mass at the Cubao Cathedral in Quezon City on December 13, 2023. De Lima celebrated her first month of freedom after the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court granted her bail petition on the last of three drug cases against her.