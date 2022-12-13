MULTIMEDIA
River crossing in Brgy. Sta Ines continues
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 13 2022 06:08 PM
A woman walks as her family on a motorcycle crosses one of the 7 rivers around Brgy. Sta. Ines in Tanay, Rizal on Tuesday, days after a flash flood swept away a passenger jeep killing 8 people. Crossing one of the rivers is the only way of reaching Sta. Ines, the farthest barangay in Tanay, due to a lack of roads and bridges in the area.
