River crossing in Brgy. Sta Ines continues

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A woman walks as her family on a motorcycle crosses one of the 7 rivers around Brgy. Sta. Ines in Tanay, Rizal on Tuesday, days after a flash flood swept away a passenger jeep killing 8 people. Crossing one of the rivers is the only way of reaching Sta. Ines, the farthest barangay in Tanay, due to a lack of roads and bridges in the area.