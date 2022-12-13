'Faster connection, better education'

Home > News MULTIMEDIA San Juan launches fiber connection in public schools Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 13 2022 02:49 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Students and faculty members of the Pinaglabanan Elementary School in San Juan City utilize in class the installed free fiber optic internet connection via devices and equipment provided by the city's local government on Tuesday. The San Juan LGU aims to install fiber internet connection and smart TVs to all of its 13 public schools' classrooms to provide quality education for all learners as part of its bid to become a ‘smart city.’ Read More: San Juan City public schools connectivity fiber in ternet connection digital education internet connection internet connection in schools Pinaglabanan Elementary School quality education /entertainment/12/13/22/video-of-vagrant-hugging-abs-cbn-reporter-in-youtube-top-10-for-2022/overseas/12/13/22/us-allies-vow-all-options-on-table-against-n-korea/life/12/13/22/hannah-arnold-ends-miss-international-2022-journey/sports/12/13/22/malaya-ue-wins-inaugural-pacquiao-challengers-cup/business/12/13/22/se-asia-servers-for-league-of-legends-to-launch-jan-6