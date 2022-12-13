Home  >  News

San Juan launches fiber connection in public schools

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 13 2022 02:49 PM

'Faster connection, better education'

Students and faculty members of the Pinaglabanan Elementary School in San Juan City utilize in class the installed free fiber optic internet connection via devices and equipment provided by the city's local government on Tuesday. The San Juan LGU aims to install fiber internet connection and smart TVs to all of its 13 public schools' classrooms to provide quality education for all learners as part of its bid to become a ‘smart city.’
 

