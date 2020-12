MULTIMEDIA

DOH discourages use "torotot" and whistles for New Year

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Shoppers walk past a stall selling “torotot” (blowing horns) in Divisoria, Makati on Sunday. The Department of Health urged the public not to use “torotot,” whistle or any noise makers, that could transmit the coronavirus disease through saliva, to welcome the new year.