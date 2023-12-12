Pro-PUV modernization, franchise consolidation pushed

MULTIMEDIA

Group pushes for PUV modernization, franchise consolidation

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Transport groups under the United Transport Consolidated Entities of the Philippines hold a rally in Manila on December 12, 2023, to advocate for a sufficient budget for the full implementation of the PUV modernization program and the enforcement of the franchise consolidation deadline on December 31. On the other hand, several transport groups urged the LTFRB to abandon the modernization program and consolidation deadline due to the high cost of upgrading to new jeepneys.