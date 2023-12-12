MULTIMEDIA

Looking for Christmas deals

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

People look for bargain merchandise for their early Christmas shopping in Divisoria, Manila on December 11, 2023. Inflation eased to 4.1 percent in November from its previous month's 4.9 percent amid a slower increase in food and lower transport costs, as fuel prices dropped, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.