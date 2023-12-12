MULTIMEDIA
Looking for Christmas deals
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 12 2023 03:57 PM
People look for bargain merchandise for their early Christmas shopping in Divisoria, Manila on December 11, 2023. Inflation eased to 4.1 percent in November from its previous month's 4.9 percent amid a slower increase in food and lower transport costs, as fuel prices dropped, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.
