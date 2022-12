Where to register as voter in Manila

MULTIMEDIA

Comelec Manila opens voters’ registration in malls

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A resident fills out a form for voter’s registration at the designated Commission on Elections desk at Robinsons Otis in Manila on Monday. Comelec advised Manila residents to proceed to designated malls to register for the next election - Dist. 1- SM Manila; Dist. 2- SM San Lazaro; Dist. 3- Lucky Chinatown; Dist. 4- SM Manila; Dist. 5- Robinsons Ermita; and Dist. 6- Robinsons Otis.