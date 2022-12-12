Home  >  News

PNP tightens security as Christmas day nears

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 12 2022 05:05 PM

Tightening security as people travel for Christmas

Members of the Philippine National Police secure the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Monday. Authorities are preparing for the influx of people in transport hubs for the holidays, with the PNP preparing to deploy officers in crowded areas by the start of Simbang Gabi.

