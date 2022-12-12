Tightening security as people travel for Christmas

MULTIMEDIA

PNP tightens security as Christmas day nears

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Philippine National Police secure the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Monday. Authorities are preparing for the influx of people in transport hubs for the holidays, with the PNP preparing to deploy officers in crowded areas by the start of Simbang Gabi.