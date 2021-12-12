Home  >  News

Celebrating the feast of the Our Lady of Guadalupe

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 12 2021 04:28 PM

Feast of the Our Lady of Guadalupe

Catholic devotees flock to the National Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Makati City on Sunday, to celebrate the feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe. The feast commemorates the series of five Marian apparitions in December 1531 to peasant Juan Diego and his uncle Juan Bernardino at the Hill of Tepeyac in Mexico City. 

