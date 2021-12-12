Home  >  News

Waste-free Christmas

Posted at Dec 12 2021 03:14 PM | Updated as of Dec 12 2021 03:50 PM

Envi groups push for waste-free Christmas

Children join members of Caritas Philippines and Eco-Waste Coalition during a zero waste campaign event at the Plaza Roma in Intramuros Manila on Sunday. The group encouraged the public to prevent and reduce trash during the festive Christmas and New Year celebrations to address environmental pollution.


 

