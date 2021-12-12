Envi groups push for waste-free Christmas

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Waste-free Christmas ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 12 2021 03:14 PM | Updated as of Dec 12 2021 03:50 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Children join members of Caritas Philippines and Eco-Waste Coalition during a zero waste campaign event at the Plaza Roma in Intramuros Manila on Sunday. The group encouraged the public to prevent and reduce trash during the festive Christmas and New Year celebrations to address environmental pollution. Environmental group calls on public to compost, cut landfill waste Read More: Ecowaste Coaliation Caritas Philippines waste-free zero waste environmental pollution Christmas environment waste waste management /video/life/12/12/21/christmas-house-na-may-snow-effect-sa-qc-dinarayo/life/12/12/21/immaculate-mother-exhibit-opens-in-ali-mall/video/life/12/12/21/netizens-ibinahagi-ang-mga-nagpasaya-sa-kanila-ngayong-2021/overseas/12/12/21/uks-johnson-accused-of-breaching-own-covid-19-rules/video/news/12/12/21/alamin-guidelines-sa-halalan-2022-caravan-sa-ncr