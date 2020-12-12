MULTIMEDIA

BAHAYanihan kicks off

Jay Ganzon, OVP

Workers, volunteers and recipients of the BAHAYanihan, the Office of the Vice President’s housing initiative with various partners for families affected by recent typhoons, build a house at the project's first site in Brgy. Mauraro in Guinobatan, Albay on Saturday. The initiative aims to provide homes in safer areas for recipients who used to live in danger zones.