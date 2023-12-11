Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

‘Dambana ng Paghilom,’ a dignified resting place for victims for extra-judicial killings

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 11 2023 05:30 PM

‘Dambana ng Paghilom’

Widows, orphans and bereaved parents offer flowers at a memorial site dedicated to extrajudicial killing victims under the drug campaign of the Duterte administration, during its ground breaking at the La Loma Cemetery in Caloocan City on December 11, 2023. The memorial, dubbed the 'Dambana ng Paghilom,' provides victims of extrajudicial killings a permanent and dignified resting place. Organizers hope the memorial would serve as a wake-up call for the severity of acts of injustice in the country.

Read More:  Dambana ng Paghilom   Project Paghilom   dignified resting place   extra-judicial killings   La Loma Cemetery   Caloocan   drug war   EJKs  