MULTIMEDIA

‘Dambana ng Paghilom,’ a dignified resting place for victims for extra-judicial killings

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Widows, orphans and bereaved parents offer flowers at a memorial site dedicated to extrajudicial killing victims under the drug campaign of the Duterte administration, during its ground breaking at the La Loma Cemetery in Caloocan City on December 11, 2023. The memorial, dubbed the 'Dambana ng Paghilom,' provides victims of extrajudicial killings a permanent and dignified resting place. Organizers hope the memorial would serve as a wake-up call for the severity of acts of injustice in the country.