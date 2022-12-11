NU Lady Bulldogs win UAAP Season 85 title

MULTIMEDIA

NU wins UAAP Season 85 women's basketball title, Cayabyab named MVP

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

National University head coach Aris Dimaunahan hugs Kristine Cayabyab a few moments before winning the UAAP Season 85 Women's Basketball title at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Sunday. The NU Lady Bulldogs clinched its 7th consecutive title after beating the De La Salle Archers 76-64.