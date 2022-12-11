Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Shoppers crowd Divisoria days before Christmas

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 11 2022 05:20 PM

Christmas shopping at Divisoria

Shoppers check gift items sold in lower prices at a stall in Divisoria Market on Sunday. Divisoria is a favorite shopping destination for bargained products, particularly during the Holiday season. 

Read More:  Christmas   shopping   bargains  