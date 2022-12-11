Christmas shopping at Divisoria

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Shoppers crowd Divisoria days before Christmas ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 11 2022 05:20 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Shoppers check gift items sold in lower prices at a stall in Divisoria Market on Sunday. Divisoria is a favorite shopping destination for bargained products, particularly during the Holiday season. Read More: Christmas shopping bargains /sports/12/11/22/rondina-gonzaga-wins-gold-in-subic-beach-volleyball/sports/12/11/22/what-pacquiao-thinks-of-exhibition-bout-vs-mayweather/sports/12/11/22/ncaa-letrans-fran-yu-ejected-from-finals-game-2/life/12/11/22/kdlex-is-the-best-choice-for-petas-walang-aray/entertainment/12/11/22/ina-raymundo-shows-off-figure-as-she-turns-47