Ka Leody meets with transport sector in Malabon

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Halalan 2022 presidential hopeful Leody De Guzman meets with transport sector to discuss issues George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 11 2021 06:39 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Presidential aspirant and labor leader Leody De Guzman speaks with the women of Malabon at a plaza in Barangay Tugatog, Malabon City on Saturday during a group consultation with transport sector members concerning various issues. De Guzman, who is running on a "Labor First" policy, had said recently that while he is ready to engage in unity talks with fellow aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo, he is not removing himself from the Halalan 2022 presidential race. Ka Leody says not backing out of presidential race but willing to engage in unity talks Leody De Guzman, Walden Bello join alliance vs ticket of Marcos Jr. and Duterte-Carpio Read More: Halalan 2022 Leody De Guzman Ka Leody Ka Leody De Guzman transport sector Labor First policy /video/life/12/12/21/christmas-house-na-may-snow-effect-sa-qc-dinarayo/life/12/12/21/immaculate-mother-exhibit-opens-in-ali-mall/video/life/12/12/21/netizens-ibinahagi-ang-mga-nagpasaya-sa-kanila-ngayong-2021/overseas/12/12/21/uks-johnson-accused-of-breaching-own-covid-19-rules/video/news/12/12/21/alamin-guidelines-sa-halalan-2022-caravan-sa-ncr