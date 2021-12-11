Ka Leody meets with transport sector in Malabon

MULTIMEDIA

Halalan 2022 presidential hopeful Leody De Guzman meets with transport sector to discuss issues

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Presidential aspirant and labor leader Leody De Guzman speaks with the women of Malabon at a plaza in Barangay Tugatog, Malabon City on Saturday during a group consultation with transport sector members concerning various issues. De Guzman, who is running on a "Labor First" policy, had said recently that while he is ready to engage in unity talks with fellow aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo, he is not removing himself from the Halalan 2022 presidential race.