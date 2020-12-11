Home  >  News

Groups protest arrest of union organizers, journalist

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 11 2020 04:24 PM

A protester speaks as human and labor rights defenders stage a protest caravan in front of Camp Karingal in Quezon City on Friday. The group slammed the arrest of six union organizers and a journalist Thursday, International Human Rights Day.

