Home > News MULTIMEDIA Groups protest arrest of union organizers, journalist George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 11 2020 04:24 PM A protester speaks as human and labor rights defenders stage a protest caravan in front of Camp Karingal in Quezon City on Friday. The group slammed the arrest of six union organizers and a journalist Thursday, International Human Rights Day. Journalist inaresto sa pagtatago umano ng armas sa bahay sa Mandaluyong Filipino activists mark world human rights day with protests