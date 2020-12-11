MULTIMEDIA

"Fight for 1.5"

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Climate and youth activists light candles at Liwasang Diokno at the Commission on Human Rights building in Quezon City to commemorate the 5th anniversary of the Paris Agreement on Friday. The group said that 5 years on the climate crisis has worsened and no action has been taken to keep the global temperature under 1.5 degrees Celsius to slow down the global warming.