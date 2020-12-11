Home > News MULTIMEDIA At the busy Divisoria market ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 11 2020 11:44 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A police investigator looks at a sedan that rammed several vehicles at the busy Divisoria market on Friday. The incident killed a pedestrian and injured six others. Read More: Divisoria market police accident killed shopping multimedia multimedia photos /entertainment/12/11/20/tchalla-forever-chadwick-boseman-role-in-black-panther-will-not-be-recast-for-sequel/overseas/12/11/20/pope-will-say-christmas-mass-earlier-to-meet-italy-covid-19-curfew/entertainment/12/11/20/social-media-post-of-luis-manzano-jessy-mendiola-stirs-wedding-rumors/entertainment/12/11/20/iigo-pascuals-new-single-is-official-theme-song-of-four-sisters-before-the-wedding/entertainment/12/11/20/music-video-ng-da-coconut-nut-ng-bini-patok-sa-youtube