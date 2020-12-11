Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

At the busy Divisoria market

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 11 2020 11:44 AM

At the busy Divisoria market

A police investigator looks at a sedan that rammed several vehicles at the busy Divisoria market on Friday. The incident killed a pedestrian and injured six others. 

Read More:  Divisoria   market   police   accident   killed   shopping   multimedia   multimedia photos  