Maria Ressa, Dmitry Muratov awarded Nobel Peace Prize

Nobel laureates Ressa, Muratov receive 2021 Peace Prize

Posted at Dec 10 2021 11:01 PM

Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia pose with the Nobel Peace Prize diploma and medal during the gala award ceremony on Friday in Oslo. Investigative journalists Ressa and Muratov won the prestigious award earlier this month for their work promoting freedom of expression at a time when liberty of the press is increasingly under threat.

Journalists Maria Ressa, Dmitry Muratov receive Nobel Peace Prize