Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Nobel laureates Ressa, Muratov receive 2021 Peace Prize

Odd Andersen, AFP

Posted at Dec 10 2021 11:01 PM

Maria Ressa, Dmitry Muratov awarded Nobel Peace Prize

Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia pose with the Nobel Peace Prize diploma and medal during the gala award ceremony on Friday in Oslo. Investigative journalists Ressa and Muratov won the prestigious award earlier this month for their work promoting freedom of expression at a time when liberty of the press is increasingly under threat. 

Read More:  Nobel Peace Prize   Maira Ressa   Dmitry Muratov   journalism   press freedom   Oslo  