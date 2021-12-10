Maria Ressa, Dmitry Muratov awarded Nobel Peace Prize

MULTIMEDIA

Nobel laureates Ressa, Muratov receive 2021 Peace Prize

Odd Andersen, AFP

Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia pose with the Nobel Peace Prize diploma and medal during the gala award ceremony on Friday in Oslo. Investigative journalists Ressa and Muratov won the prestigious award earlier this month for their work promoting freedom of expression at a time when liberty of the press is increasingly under threat.