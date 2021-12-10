Home  >  News

Manila LGU gives P10,000 cash aid to fire victims

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 10 2021 06:37 PM

Fire victims receive cash aid from Manila LGU

Fire victims wait for the local government’s financial assistance in San Andres, Manila on Friday. Some 197 families who were left homeless by a fire on December 7 received P10,000 each from the city government of Manila. 


 

