Fire victims receive cash aid from Manila LGU

Manila LGU gives P10,000 cash aid to fire victims
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 10 2021 06:37 PM

Fire victims wait for the local government's financial assistance in San Andres, Manila on Friday. Some 197 families who were left homeless by a fire on December 7 received P10,000 each from the city government of Manila.