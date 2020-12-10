Home  >  News

Protesters mark 72nd International Human Rights Day

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 10 2020 02:51 PM

Hundreds of protesters gather in Mendiola, Manila to commemorate the 72nd International Human Rights Day on Thursday. The protesters destroyed an effigy of President Rodrigo Duterte as they called on the government to respect human rights and stop the red-tagging of activists.

