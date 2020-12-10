Home > News MULTIMEDIA Protesters mark 72nd International Human Rights Day Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 10 2020 02:51 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Hundreds of protesters gather in Mendiola, Manila to commemorate the 72nd International Human Rights Day on Thursday. The protesters destroyed an effigy of President Rodrigo Duterte as they called on the government to respect human rights and stop the red-tagging of activists. 'Mala-diyablong' effigy ni Duterte handa na para sa International Human Rights Day protest Read More: International Human Rights Day protest effigy human rights Rodrigo Duterte multimedia multimedia photos /sports/12/10/20/pba-ahead-of-bubble-tim-cone-took-notes-from-coach-spo-miami-heat/video/news/12/10/20/harry-roque-all-filipinos-should-follow-covid-19-protocols/entertainment/12/10/20/baby-no-5-kristine-hermosa-oyo-boy-sotto-expecting-another-child/sports/12/10/20/us-ncaa-vanessa-de-jesus-duke-absorb-first-loss/overseas/12/10/20/israel-unveils-parts-of-herods-palace-buried-by-judean-king