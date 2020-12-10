Home > News MULTIMEDIA Makati distributes Pre-K Learner’s Kits Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 10 2020 05:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Parents receive Pre-K Learner’s Kits distributed by the Makati city government and the Department of Education-Makati at the La Paz Elementary School on Thursday. The kits, according to the school’s principal, will keep children busy while learning as well as prepare them for the next school year while quarantine restrictions remain in effect. Read More: Pre-K Learner’s Kits Makati Department of Education La Paz Elementary School educaton Pre-K multimedia multimedia photos /news/12/10/20/5-hinihinalang-tulak-ng-ilegal-na-droga-timbog-sa-cagayan/entertainment/12/10/20/exes-joross-gamboa-roxanne-guinoo-rekindle-screen-romance/sports/12/10/20/wrestling-jiu-jitsu-chiefs-settle-differences/classified-odd/12/10/20/russias-top-budget-airline-sacks-executive-over-phallic-flight-stunt-source/news/12/10/20/krisis-sa-edukasyon-dapat-malutas-sen-gatchalian