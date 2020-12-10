MULTIMEDIA

Makati distributes Pre-K Learner’s Kits

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Parents receive Pre-K Learner’s Kits distributed by the Makati city government and the Department of Education-Makati at the La Paz Elementary School on Thursday. The kits, according to the school’s principal, will keep children busy while learning as well as prepare them for the next school year while quarantine restrictions remain in effect.