MULTIMEDIA

Groups join Global Day of Action for Climate Change

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 09 2023 02:29 PM

Members of various multi-sectoral groups head to Elliptical Road on the Global Day of Action for Climate Justice, Saturday, to call on governments and decision-makers to address the threat of climate change and rising global temperature.

Several mass actions were held around 55 areas in the Philippines to add to the "chorus of global voices" on the planet's climate as COP28 winds down and enters negotiations in Dubai.

DOST showcases disaster mitigation initiatives in COP28 side event

COP28: Calls for more nuclear and less 'destructive' methane

Read More:
climate justice
COP28
Global Day of Action for Climate Justice
climate change
protest