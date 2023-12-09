MULTIMEDIA

Groups join Global Day of Action for Climate Change

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Members of various multi-sectoral groups head to Elliptical Road on the Global Day of Action for Climate Justice, Saturday, to call on governments and decision-makers to address the threat of climate change and rising global temperature. Several mass actions were held around 55 areas in the Philippines to add to the “chorus of global voices” on the planet’s climate as COP28 winds down and enters negotiations in Dubai.