Teachers demand: salaries over investment fund

Teachers demand: Prioritize salaries over investment fund

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 09 2022 01:19 PM

Members of the Manila Public School Teachers Association (MPSTA) and Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT-NCR) troop to Mendiola Bridge on Friday to air their demands for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to ensure the release of their benefits before Christmas Day and to prioritize teachers' salaries over the Maharlika Investment Fund. The teachers wrote their demands on a "Christmas wish tree" and gift boxes. 

