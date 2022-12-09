Teachers demand: salaries over investment fund

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Teachers demand: Prioritize salaries over investment fund Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 09 2022 01:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the Manila Public School Teachers Association (MPSTA) and Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT-NCR) troop to Mendiola Bridge on Friday to air their demands for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to ensure the release of their benefits before Christmas Day and to prioritize teachers' salaries over the Maharlika Investment Fund. The teachers wrote their demands on a "Christmas wish tree" and gift boxes. SSS, GSIS, nat'l budget to be removed as contributors in proposed Maharlika Fund 'Neither good or bad': What is the Maharlika sovereign wealth fund? Read More: teachers Maharlika Investment Fund protest salary benefits Marcos /video/news/12/09/22/pagbutihin-ang-kalusugan-huwag-agahan-ang-pagiging-senior-citizen-hirit-ng-abogado/life/12/09/22/10-toym-2022-honorees-picked-from-21-finalists-in-awards-first/entertainment/12/09/22/pahinga-ka-na-celebs-shocked-at-jovit-baldivinos-passing/news/12/09/22/marcos-leads-ceremonial-blessing-of-2-new-attack-helicopters/video/business/12/09/22/monsod-warns-maharlika-fund-could-be-used-as-milking-cow