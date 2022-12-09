Home  >  News

Marcos Jr. welcomes new ATAK choppers

Office of the Press Secretary

Posted at Dec 09 2022 07:41 PM

President Marcos attends blessing of new ATAK choppers

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attends the ceremonial blessing of two T-129 ATAK choppers acquired by the government from Turkey under a multimillion-dollar contract as part of the Philippine Air Force’s modernization program on Friday in Malacanang. The two state-of-the-art helicopters will complement a pair of refurbished Bell AH-1S Huey Cobra attack helicopters from Jordan, along with armed light observation and transport helicopters in PAF’s inventory. 

