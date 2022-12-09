President Marcos attends blessing of new ATAK choppers

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Marcos Jr. welcomes new ATAK choppers Office of the Press Secretary Posted at Dec 09 2022 07:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attends the ceremonial blessing of two T-129 ATAK choppers acquired by the government from Turkey under a multimillion-dollar contract as part of the Philippine Air Force’s modernization program on Friday in Malacanang. The two state-of-the-art helicopters will complement a pair of refurbished Bell AH-1S Huey Cobra attack helicopters from Jordan, along with armed light observation and transport helicopters in PAF’s inventory. Read More: Ferdinand Marcos Jr. BBM PBBM T-129 helicopters ATAK choppers Philippine AIr Force PAF PAF modernization program PH Air Force /video/news/12/09/22/ilang-nagulat-sa-sama-ng-panahon-na-dulot-ng-rosal/sports/12/09/22/taguigs-tenement-voted-worlds-best-basketball-court/video/business/12/09/22/diokno-naniniwalang-may-suporta-pa-rin-ang-kamara-sa-mwf/entertainment/12/09/22/look-bb-gandanghari-visits-brothers-grave-in-manila/video/entertainment/12/09/22/pamilya-ni-jovit-baldivino-inalala-ang-kaniyang-huling-sandali